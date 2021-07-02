Previous
Rainy Day In June by seattlite
Photo 2546

Rainy Day In June

This capture was taken during a walk on a rainy day last month. Thanks for stopping by.
2nd July 2021

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Diana
Beautiful capture with gorgeous colours and light.
July 2nd, 2021  
