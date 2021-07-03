Sign up
Photo 2547
Flower Power
Another flower power capture taken a few days ago while walking around the neighborhood. Have a great day!
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
5
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
KV
ace
Beautiful!
July 3rd, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
Gorgeous colour!!
July 3rd, 2021
Linda Godwin
Such a rich color
July 3rd, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful composition and capture, the colour is amazing.
July 3rd, 2021
Sally Ings
ace
Amazing colour, lovely details
July 3rd, 2021
