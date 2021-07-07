Previous
Sunflower by seattlite
Photo 2551

Sunflower

This was the first sunflower I've come across this year so here is its photo :). Last week, I was taking my daily walk around the hood and spotted it along the way. Enjoy your day.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Lee-Ann
Lovely sunflower capture.
July 7th, 2021  
