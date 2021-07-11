Sign up
Photo 2555
Lone Paddle Boarder
Puget Sound is the home to many regular paddle boarders, kayakers, boaters. I was standing at Lowman Park Beach, looking south when I took this shot. Lincoln park is in the background. Have a great Sunday.
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Kate
ace
From what I remember from visiting the area the water is very cold. Love the foreground driftwood and how the blue shirt of the paddler boarder matches the blue water.
July 11th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful composition and capture. The way the paddle boarder is dressed, reminds me of many scenes like this in Asia.
July 11th, 2021
