Prism Abstract by seattlite
Prism Abstract

This prism was created from the sun reflecting off of a leaded glass window onto hardwood floors under a piano bench at my niece's home. Enjoy your day.
13th July 2021

gloria jones

ace
Lin
This is beautiful - well spotted and captured
July 13th, 2021  
