Water Traffic by seattlite
Photo 2559

Water Traffic

Water traffic on Elliott Bay is varied and interesting to watch during the summer. This shot was taken last week during a walk around Harbor and Alki Avenues.
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

KV ace
Busy place with the kayakers, SUPs and tug pulling that cargo… Cupertino cool shot.
July 15th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 15th, 2021  
