Photo 2559
Water Traffic
Water traffic on Elliott Bay is varied and interesting to watch during the summer. This shot was taken last week during a walk around Harbor and Alki Avenues.
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
2
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2565
photos
199
followers
205
following
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
2558
2559
KV
ace
Busy place with the kayakers, SUPs and tug pulling that cargo… Cupertino cool shot.
July 15th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 15th, 2021
