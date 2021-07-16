Previous
Sunflower, cont. by seattlite
Photo 2560

Sunflower, cont.

Another sunflower capture taken at a neighbor's garden. Have a great Friday.
gloria jones

I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful colors and details.
July 16th, 2021  
