Photo 2562
Ms. Mallard
A lovely female mallard duck standing on a grassy edge of Green Lake. This photo was taken a few days ago as I walked around the lake.
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
2
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2568
photos
200
followers
205
following
Maggiemae
ace
I do appreciate the quality and skill that our 365 photographers can put on these posts for us to admire!
July 18th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
July 18th, 2021
