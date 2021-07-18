Previous
Ms. Mallard by seattlite
Ms. Mallard

A lovely female mallard duck standing on a grassy edge of Green Lake. This photo was taken a few days ago as I walked around the lake.
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Maggiemae ace
I do appreciate the quality and skill that our 365 photographers can put on these posts for us to admire!
July 18th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
July 18th, 2021  
