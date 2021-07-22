Sign up
Photo 2566
Blooming Stages
Sunflowers are in many different stages of blooming around my neighborhood. This sunflower and its Bee friend still looked colorful on an overcast day. This shot was taken a couple of days ago..
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2566
