Green Lake

This photo, taken a few days ago, perfectly depicts the essence of Green Lake. Green Lake used to be a family area, great place for athletes to run, and where the UofW rowing team practices. Things are much more complicated at Green Lake today due to politics. There are rats, untidy piles of garbage, heroin needles scattered across the once pristine lawns. This wonderful family area will either survive the influx of filthy tents, RVs with their mentally ill and drug addicted occupants or be completely taken over in the next few years...time will tell.