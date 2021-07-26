Previous
Next
Green Lake by seattlite
Photo 2570

Green Lake

This photo, taken a few days ago, perfectly depicts the essence of Green Lake. Green Lake used to be a family area, great place for athletes to run, and where the UofW rowing team practices. Things are much more complicated at Green Lake today due to politics. There are rats, untidy piles of garbage, heroin needles scattered across the once pristine lawns. This wonderful family area will either survive the influx of filthy tents, RVs with their mentally ill and drug addicted occupants or be completely taken over in the next few years...time will tell.
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
704% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nina Ganci
wow! Feels like I am peeping through a window and see magnificent green pastures
fav
July 26th, 2021  
summerfield ace
pity if that happens; it looks like a beautiful place.
July 26th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful colors and I really like your pov. What a shame it may fall to decay.
July 26th, 2021  
Diana ace
So beautifully captured, how can such a wonderful environment go down the drain like that. I sure hope there will be a positive outcome.
July 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise