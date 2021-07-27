Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2571
Reflections
The wonderful reflections and water movement caught my eye for this shot that was taken at Green Lake last Friday. Enjoy your day.
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2577
photos
199
followers
203
following
704% complete
View this month »
2564
2565
2566
2567
2568
2569
2570
2571
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susie
ace
Great reflections, lovely capture
July 27th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close