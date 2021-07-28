Sign up
Photo 2572
Hat Girl
Hat Girl gave me permission to photograph her after I told her that her hat caught my eye. She was as sweet and as cute as can be when we were chatting. This is Lowman Beach Park which is down the hill from my home.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Taffy
ace
A perfect title! Her hat pops beautifully. Great lighting.
July 28th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super shot with a perfect title -
July 28th, 2021
