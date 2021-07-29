Sign up
Photo 2573
Hat Girl and Friend
Hat Girl and her friend were making their way down to the water in this shot. Both girls were a delight and very natural even though they knew I was taking their photos with their permission :).
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
1
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2579
photos
198
followers
202
following
704% complete
View this month »
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great candid capture of hat girl.
July 29th, 2021
