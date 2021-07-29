Previous
Next
Hat Girl and Friend by seattlite
Photo 2573

Hat Girl and Friend

Hat Girl and her friend were making their way down to the water in this shot. Both girls were a delight and very natural even though they knew I was taking their photos with their permission :).
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
704% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great candid capture of hat girl.
July 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise