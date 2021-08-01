Sign up
Photo 2576
Impressive...
This impressive container ship was huge as it was slowing turning around on Elliott Bay. A front view of the container for this shot. I also took a couple of side view photos of this container ship that I will post. Thanks for stopping by.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
