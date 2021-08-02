Sign up
Photo 2577
Vegetable Garden Blooms
This shot was taken a few days ago when visiting my neighbor. Her vegetable garden has lots of blooms. Have a great Monday.
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Islandgirl
ace
Wow what beautiful blooms!
August 2nd, 2021
Fisher Family
A lovely cheerful shot!
Ian
August 2nd, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So very pretty ! fav
August 2nd, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
August 2nd, 2021
