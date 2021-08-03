Previous
Standout Sunflower by seattlite
Standout Sunflower

This sunflower was a standout with its large-decorative center and fiery petal colors. This shot was taken last month. Enjoy your day.
3rd August 2021

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
