The grassy background was great for this flower shot which was taken a few days ago at Cormorant Park on Beach Drive in West Seattle where I live. Have a great day.
gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Tina
Wonderful colours
August 23rd, 2021  
Diana ace
It's gorgeous Gloria, the flower seems to be dancing! Beautiful capture with lovely details and colours.
August 23rd, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Now this is a beauty , gorgeous colours and great focus ! fav
August 23rd, 2021  
Fisher Family
A beautiful cheerful shot - fav!

Ian
August 23rd, 2021  
