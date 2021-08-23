Sign up
Photo 2598
Bright
The grassy background was great for this flower shot which was taken a few days ago at Cormorant Park on Beach Drive in West Seattle where I live. Have a great day.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Tina
Wonderful colours
August 23rd, 2021
Diana
ace
It's gorgeous Gloria, the flower seems to be dancing! Beautiful capture with lovely details and colours.
August 23rd, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Now this is a beauty , gorgeous colours and great focus ! fav
August 23rd, 2021
Fisher Family
A beautiful cheerful shot - fav!
Ian
August 23rd, 2021
