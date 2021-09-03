Previous
Dahlia Garden by seattlite
Dahlia Garden

I came across this dahlia garden on a recent walk in the North Admiral area of West Seattle earlier this week and took this quick shot. Have a great day.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty and I like the variety of colors.
September 3rd, 2021  
