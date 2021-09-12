Previous
Cherry Tomatoes by seattlite
Cherry Tomatoes

Colorful cherry tomatoes were plentiful in a garden I passed during my walk a few days ago. Enjoy your Sunday.
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
How beautiful they look, lovely details and dof.
September 12th, 2021  
Kerry McCarthy
Very appealing!
September 12th, 2021  
