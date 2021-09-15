Sign up
Photo 2621
West Trail View
Coming down a west trail that was heading toward the Beach and lighthouse was where this shot was taken at Discovery Park last week. The sky was clearing as we were walking on the downward trails. Thanks for stopping by.
15th September 2021
15th Sep 21
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
