Previous
Next
West Trail View by seattlite
Photo 2621

West Trail View

Coming down a west trail that was heading toward the Beach and lighthouse was where this shot was taken at Discovery Park last week. The sky was clearing as we were walking on the downward trails. Thanks for stopping by.
15th September 2021 15th Sep 21

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
718% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise