Sunset by seattlite
Sunset

Yesterday's sunset. This shot was taken at Lowman Park Beach. Most of Lowman Park is under construction, but there's still access to the beach area. Have a great day.
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
