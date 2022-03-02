Sign up
Photo 2789
A view through the branches.
An opening in the branches allowed me to get this shot last week at Green Lake. Have a great day.
2nd March 2022
2nd Mar 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is very beautiful and I love the reflections.
March 2nd, 2022
