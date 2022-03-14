Previous
Next
Squirrel by seattlite
Photo 2801

Squirrel

Lincoln Park's squirrels are so cute. Many walkers feed them nuts so they are not shy about approaching people to see if they have a treat :). This shot was take a few days ago.
14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
767% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful capture!
March 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise