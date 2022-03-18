Previous
Ginger Colors by seattlite
Photo 2805

Ginger Colors

I spotted this good looking, ginger colored cat during a recent walk around the hood and was fortunate to get this shot. Have a great day!
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely find and shot, it has such stunning eyes.
March 18th, 2022  
