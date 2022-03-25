Sign up
Photo 2812
Magnolia
While walking home from Lincoln Park a couple of days ago, I came across a huge, beautiful magnolia tree and took this shot. Have a nice day.
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful , I look out and there are some beauties in my neighbour's garden - I hope we do not have late severe frost !
March 25th, 2022
