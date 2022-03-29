Sign up
Photo 2816
Reflections On Green Lake
A Green Lake photo taken a couple of weeks ago. Have a great day.
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
2
0
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2822
photos
195
followers
198
following
771% complete
2809
2810
2811
2812
2813
2814
2815
2816
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and reflections, love the willow and colours.
March 29th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
What a beautiful spring scene
March 29th, 2022
