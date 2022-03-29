Previous
Reflections On Green Lake by seattlite
Photo 2816

Reflections On Green Lake

A Green Lake photo taken a couple of weeks ago. Have a great day.
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and reflections, love the willow and colours.
March 29th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
What a beautiful spring scene
March 29th, 2022  
