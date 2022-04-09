Previous
Next
Little Flowers by seattlite
Photo 2827

Little Flowers

These little flowers grow along the grass that is planted next to the sidewalk I use when walking to Lowman Park Beach. This shot was taken last week. Have a great weekend.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
774% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shot, such lovely colours and light.
April 9th, 2022  
Lin ace
Beautifully captured
April 9th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful details and colors.
April 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise