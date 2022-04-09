Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2827
Little Flowers
These little flowers grow along the grass that is planted next to the sidewalk I use when walking to Lowman Park Beach. This shot was taken last week. Have a great weekend.
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
3
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2833
photos
195
followers
198
following
774% complete
View this month »
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
2825
2826
2827
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot, such lovely colours and light.
April 9th, 2022
Lin
ace
Beautifully captured
April 9th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful details and colors.
April 9th, 2022
