Olympic Mountains by seattlite
Photo 2828

Olympic Mountains

The Olympics have been showing off this past week. This shot was taken a couple of days ago. Have a great day.
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
A stunning capture with that beautiful cloudscape!
April 10th, 2022  
