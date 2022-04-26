Previous
Fences and Flowers by seattlite
Photo 2844

Fences and Flowers

Finding weathered fences and flowers growing next to them is always a treat. This shot was taken yesterday. Have a great day.
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful capture and I like your composition.
April 26th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
April 26th, 2022  
Kate ace
Fabulous
April 26th, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Yes they really stand out against the fence
April 26th, 2022  
KV ace
Wow! This really pops.
April 26th, 2022  
