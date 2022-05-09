Sign up
Photo 2857
Raindrop Sparkles
Raindrops enhanced this iris' beauty. This shot was taken on a rainy day :) last week. Have a great day.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
4
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2863
photos
195
followers
197
following
782% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Call me Joe
ace
❤️💕❤️
May 9th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful colors and I love the droplets.
May 9th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a magnificent capture Gloria, wonderful details and colours.
May 9th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Very pretty colors
May 9th, 2022
