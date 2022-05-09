Previous
Raindrop Sparkles by seattlite
Raindrop Sparkles

Raindrops enhanced this iris' beauty. This shot was taken on a rainy day :) last week. Have a great day.
9th May 2022 9th May 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Call me Joe ace
❤️💕❤️
May 9th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful colors and I love the droplets.
May 9th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a magnificent capture Gloria, wonderful details and colours.
May 9th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Very pretty colors
May 9th, 2022  
