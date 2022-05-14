Previous
Green Lake by seattlite
Photo 2862

Green Lake

Spring's greenery is in full swing at Green Lake these days. This shot was take a few days ago. Have a great weekend.
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
KV ace
I see an angel bird in the clouds on the upper right… love the colors in this… so nice!
May 14th, 2022  
