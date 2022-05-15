Sign up
Photo 2863
Everyday Bluebells
Bluebells are in almost every garden in my neighborhood and other neighborhoods in West Seattle. This shot was taken during a walk around Beach Drive last week. Enjoy your day.
15th May 2022
15th May 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana
ace
They are so gorgeous, beautifully captured Gloria!
May 15th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely they are
May 15th, 2022
