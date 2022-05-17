Previous
Colorful Sail by seattlite
Photo 2865

Colorful Sail

This sailboat's colorful sail caught my eye while walking on Lowman Beach last Saturday. Hence, this shot. Have a great day.
17th May 2022 17th May 22

seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful scene and the pop of colour as the sail boat passes by !
May 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
Absolutely stunning, wonderful capture of this beautiful scene and pop of colour.
May 17th, 2022  
