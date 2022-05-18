Previous
Bleeding Hearts Trio by seattlite
Photo 2866

Bleeding Hearts Trio

There are so many lovely spring flowers to photograph like these bleeding hearts at Green Lake. Have a great day.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

gloria jones

I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Very nice!
May 18th, 2022  
