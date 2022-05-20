Previous
Watchful by seattlite
Photo 2868

Watchful

An alert-little bird at Green Lake. This shot was taken last week. Have a nice day.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

gloria jones

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
A sweet capture of this lovely little bird - great clarity and detail -- fav
May 20th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
May 20th, 2022  
