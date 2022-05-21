Previous
Balcony View by seattlite
Balcony View

This is the view of Green Lake from my niece's balcony. This shot was taken through a door window. Have a great weekend.
21st May 2022 21st May 22

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful , such a scenic view from the balcony ! fav
May 21st, 2022  
Taffy ace
What a great view, but also such a pretty sitting area.
May 21st, 2022  
