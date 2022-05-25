Previous
Hand-Feeding Wild Birds by seattlite
Hand-Feeding Wild Birds

Imagine my surprise when this red-winged blackbird ate out of a Green Lake walker's hand. These birds are usually very skittish and flit around at great speed. This shot was taken last week.
25th May 2022 25th May 22

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Steve Jacob ace
They soon become attached to humans though if they get fed enough.
May 25th, 2022  
