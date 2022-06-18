Previous
Squirrel by seattlite
Squirrel

This squirrel literally jumped on the fence as I was passing by so I took this quick shot. This shot was taken a couple fo days ago. Have a great weekend.
18th June 2022 18th Jun 22

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Dione Giorgio
Caught in the act. Great close-up.
June 18th, 2022  
Sweet capture, he certainly has a mouthful.
June 18th, 2022  
