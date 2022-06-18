Sign up
Photo 2897
Squirrel
This squirrel literally jumped on the fence as I was passing by so I took this quick shot. This shot was taken a couple fo days ago. Have a great weekend.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
2
1
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2903
photos
197
followers
199
following
793% complete
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
2895
2896
2897
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Dione Giorgio
Caught in the act. Great close-up.
June 18th, 2022
Merrelyn
ace
Sweet capture, he certainly has a mouthful.
June 18th, 2022
