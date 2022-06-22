Previous
Pied-Billed Grebe by seattlite
Pied-Billed Grebe

A small pied-billed grebe capture taken at Green Lake earlier this month. Enjoy your day.
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh my, how cute is this.
June 22nd, 2022  
MONTSERRAT
Hoo! C'est adorable, magnifique capture 👏👏👏
June 22nd, 2022  
