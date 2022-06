Lowman Park Beach

Lowman Park Beach is 99% completed. A few of the fences were taken down this past weekend to allow people to sit on benches, layout on the rocky beach. There is still a fenced section in the middle area of the park where the grass needs to be cut. The old, crumbling seawall has been removed. New grass, trees, shrubs planted, and benches placed here and there. This park/beach area is located at the north end of Lincoln Park. Have a great day.