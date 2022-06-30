Sign up
Photo 2909
Foil Surfing
The foil surfer looks small compared to his surroundings. Notice that he is flying above Puget Sound's choppy water. This shot was taken at Lowman Park Beach a few days ago.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, that is fascinating looking.
June 30th, 2022
