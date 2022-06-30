Previous
Next
Foil Surfing by seattlite
Photo 2909

Foil Surfing

The foil surfer looks small compared to his surroundings. Notice that he is flying above Puget Sound's choppy water. This shot was taken at Lowman Park Beach a few days ago.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
796% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, that is fascinating looking.
June 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise