Colorful Bloom by seattlite
Photo 2910

Colorful Bloom

During my walk along Beach Drive a few days ago, I spotted this pretty, colorful bloom and took a quick shot. Have a great day.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Diana ace
they are gorgeous, lovely shot of these beauties.
July 1st, 2022  
Fisher Family
These are lovely! They look very much like Chilean nightshade.

Ian
July 1st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful lilac with the prominent yellow centres !
July 1st, 2022  
