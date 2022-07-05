Sign up
Photo 2914
Bald Eagle
The Bald Eagle is America's national bird. This shot was taken while walking along Emma Schmitz' Overlook on Beach Drive in West Seattle last month. The eagle was quite a distance away but my little camera managed okay. Have a great day.
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
3
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Danette Thompson
ace
Great shot of this beauty.
July 5th, 2022
Pam Knowler
ace
Beautiful capture!
July 5th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful capture.
July 5th, 2022
