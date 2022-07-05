Previous
Next
Bald Eagle by seattlite
Photo 2914

Bald Eagle

The Bald Eagle is America's national bird. This shot was taken while walking along Emma Schmitz' Overlook on Beach Drive in West Seattle last month. The eagle was quite a distance away but my little camera managed okay. Have a great day.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
798% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Great shot of this beauty.
July 5th, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful capture!
July 5th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture.
July 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise