Photo 2915
Poppies, continued
I have a backlog of poppy shots to share :). This poppy shot was taken in my neighbor's garden last month. Enjoy your day.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
6
6
gloria jones
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2921
photos
198
followers
201
following
2908
2909
2910
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Diana
Such a stunner, terrific capture with wonderful clarity and detail.
July 6th, 2022
Peter Dulis
wow
July 6th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
Instant fav ! gorgeous poppy , and beautifully captured - light , focus , clarity , dof ! A stunner !
July 6th, 2022
Call me Joe
Beautiful ❤️
July 6th, 2022
Nina Ganci
have never seen such a pretty and delicate poppy before! wow
fav
July 6th, 2022
MONTSERRAT
Très joli capture, je n'ai connais pas de coquelicot de cette couleur 👍
July 6th, 2022
