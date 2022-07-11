Previous
Next
Rose Variety by seattlite
Photo 2919

Rose Variety

These blooms were growing on a large rose bush. This shot was taken near the north entrance of Lincoln Park last week. Have a great day.
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
799% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

sarah ace
Simply gorgeous
July 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise