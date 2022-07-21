Sign up
Photo 2929
Rose
In these uncertain times, I appreciate even more the freedom to see and record beauty. The old saying 'Beauty is in the eye of the beholder' could very well apply to the word freedom. Enjoy your day.
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Kartia
ace
I couldn't agree more, or think of a better bloom to represent the sentiment.
July 21st, 2022
Julie Ryan
Beautiful colors
July 21st, 2022
