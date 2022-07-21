Previous
Rose by seattlite
Photo 2929

Rose

In these uncertain times, I appreciate even more the freedom to see and record beauty. The old saying 'Beauty is in the eye of the beholder' could very well apply to the word freedom. Enjoy your day.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
I couldn't agree more, or think of a better bloom to represent the sentiment.
July 21st, 2022  
Julie Ryan
Beautiful colors
July 21st, 2022  
