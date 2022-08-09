Sign up
Photo 2948
Sailboats On Puget Sound
This shot was taken a couple of days ago as I was walking down a hill to Harbor Ave. SW which is adjacent to Elliott Bay in West Seattle.
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
2
2
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Photo Details
Renee Salamon
ace
What lovely blues
August 9th, 2022
Diana
ace
Love all the blues nd this wonderful shot.
August 9th, 2022
