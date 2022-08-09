Previous
Sailboats On Puget Sound by seattlite
Sailboats On Puget Sound

This shot was taken a couple of days ago as I was walking down a hill to Harbor Ave. SW which is adjacent to Elliott Bay in West Seattle.
9th August 2022 9th Aug 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Renee Salamon ace
What lovely blues
August 9th, 2022  
Diana ace
Love all the blues nd this wonderful shot.
August 9th, 2022  
