Previous
Next
Osprey by seattlite
Photo 2964

Osprey

Osprey aka Sea Hawk...A long-distance capture of an osprey that landed on a tall tree at Lincoln Park. You can see his tail feathers through the pine cones. This shot was taken a couple of days ago.
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
812% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
what a great shot and pov!
August 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise