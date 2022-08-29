Previous
Echinacea aka Cone Flower by seattlite
Photo 2968

Echinacea aka Cone Flower

This shot was taken at my neighbor's last week. Enjoy your day.
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Krista Marson ace
what wonderful shapes!
August 29th, 2022  
Agnes ace
Beautiful photo
August 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and colours.
August 29th, 2022  
