Photo 2968
Echinacea aka Cone Flower
This shot was taken at my neighbor's last week. Enjoy your day.
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
Krista Marson
ace
what wonderful shapes!
August 29th, 2022
Agnes
ace
Beautiful photo
August 29th, 2022
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and colours.
August 29th, 2022
