Photo 2971
Just Bee...
This bee buzzed by me and landed in this flower. I was able to quickly focus and get this shot which was taken on my daily walk a few days ago.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
4
3
gloria jones
ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
2977
photos
191
followers
198
following
Diana
ace
How perfect, stunning shot with lovely light and detail.
September 1st, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful close up capture with great lighting and details.
September 1st, 2022
Linda Godwin
Wonderful how the bee and flower are aglow with the sunlight.
September 1st, 2022
wendy frost
ace
Wonderful bee capture on purple and with great details.
September 1st, 2022
