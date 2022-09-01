Previous
Next
Just Bee... by seattlite
Photo 2971

Just Bee...

This bee buzzed by me and landed in this flower. I was able to quickly focus and get this shot which was taken on my daily walk a few days ago.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

gloria jones

ace
@seattlite
I live in Seattle WA. Taking photos is a hobby that I thoroughly enjoy. Bridge cameras with zoom/macro capabilities are my choice as a beginner....
813% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How perfect, stunning shot with lovely light and detail.
September 1st, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up capture with great lighting and details.
September 1st, 2022  
Linda Godwin
Wonderful how the bee and flower are aglow with the sunlight.
September 1st, 2022  
wendy frost ace
Wonderful bee capture on purple and with great details.
September 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise